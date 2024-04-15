Macau bill to impose fines for gambling in public places

Those found gambling in public places could be fined between MOP1,500 and MOP5,000.

Macau.- Lawmaker Chan Chak Mo has stated that the draft Law on Combating Illegal Gambling Crimes proposes fines ranging from MOP1,500 (US$186) to MOP5,000 (US$620) for those involved in illegal gambling in public spaces such as parks and squares. Chak Mo said lawmakers are seeking clarification on the original intention of the government’s legislation and whether it will broaden enforcement.

The bill, currently under review by the Second Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL), was presented by the director of the Legal Affairs Bureau, Leong Weng In, in December. It is intended to replace Macau’s existing Illegal Gambling Law (Law 8/96/m). It passed its initial reading at the Legislative Assembly in February.

Under the draft bill, those engaging in or facilitating unauthorised online games of chance, regardless of the location of equipment involved may face imprisonment from one to eight years. The bill would also impose a prison term of one to five years for anyone who intends to obtain financial benefits for themselves or others by providing funds or other resources for gambling.

Anyone operating mahjong for profits without government approval could face imprisonment for up to one year or fines between MOP1,500 (US$186) and MOP20,000. Penalties may be reduced for minor offences and for offenders who assist law enforcement by providing evidence or aiding in the apprehension of others.