Macau airport traffic up during October Golden Week

Macau International Airport saw 116,343 passengers and 975 aircraft movements.

Macau.- Macau International Airport (MIA) saw a significant increase in air traffic during the October Golden Week. The airport recorded 116,343 passengers and 975 aircraft movements, with a daily average of 16,620 passengers and 139 flights.

The figures represent 63 per cent of the passenger volume and 66 per cent of the flight activity in the same period in 2019, previous to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) reported that 932,365 people visited Macau during the holiday.

MIA has launched plans to bolster its route network. This includes the launch of regular flights connecting Macau with Indonesia, scheduled to commence at the end of October. The airport is also streamlining the resumption of flights to multiple destinations in mainland China and seeks to increase connectivity with Southeast Asian markets and other international destinations.

MIA said in a press release that it was committed to working with the government to attract a greater number of international tourists to Macau.