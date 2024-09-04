Macau Airport sees 28% rise in summer holiday passengers

Macau International Airport saw 1.47 million passenger movements in July and August.

Macau.- Macau International Airport saw 1.47 million air passenger movements in July and August. That’s a rise of 28 per cent compared to the same period last year. There were 10,881 flights, a rise of 30.2 per cent.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) reported that there were 6.69 million visitors in July and August, with a daily average of 107,764 arrivals. That’s 93.4 per cent of the 7.15 million visitors recorded in the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MGTO’s director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has previously stated that Macau expects to attract 33 million visitors this year including around 3 million overseas visitors.