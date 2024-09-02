Macau records 6.69m visitor arrivals in July and August

Summer visitor numbers reached 93.4 per cent of 2019 levels.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that there were 6.69 million visitors in July and August. That’s 93.4 per cent of the 7.15 million visitors recorded in the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August, there were 3.66 million arrivals, surpassing the volume of August 2019. On August 24, the city received 166,562, the highest single-day number in the summer holiday period. International visitors made up only 5 per cent but increased by 29.8 per cent compared to last year and reached 75.6 per cent 2019 levels.

Cumulatively, Macau received nearly 19.75 million visitors in the first seven months of the year. The figure was up by 37.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. In April, Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.