LRWC updates BingoPlus logo

LRWC has updated the BingoPlus logo to meet the growing demand for the mobile-first environment.

The Philippines.- Leisure & Resorts World Corp (LRWC) has announced that it has updated the logo of its BingoPlus brand, the first online traditional bingo operation licensed by PAGCOR. The company, which launched its online bingo offering in January, said the new logo represents the “fun, lively and dynamic products of the brand”.

Devised by BingoPlus’ internal team together with an external provider, the new logo is intended to meet the needs of a mobile-first environment. It will be implemented in all markets by April 25. A transition period between April 2022 and June 2022 will see rollout continue for all communications, on and offline, and for sponsorships and events.

Andy Tsui, president of LRWC, stated: “The new look of BingoPlus is to maintain familiarity with a more up to date look and feel geared towards the vast variety of touch points that will make our presence felt online and offline. We are pleased about this change, and we can’t wait to see what it will bring forward.”

In January, LRWC launched the first online bingo offering in the Philippines. The company said that online bingo games are expected to become one of the company’s main revenue sources in the future. The company also plans to expand the Online Traditional Bingo live service at other traditional bingo sites across the country.

In March, it was also revealed LRWC was going to use some of the money from its latest share issuance to continue developing its online platform. The funds were going to be used to finance operational and capital expenditures and to lower the company’s overall debts by paying off some loans.