Lottery sales in Southern Vietnam hit US$1.5bn in Q1

Vietnam.- Lottery companies in Southern Vietnam have reported sales of VND35tn (US$1.5bn) for the first quarter of the year. That’s an increase of 22 per cent increase when compared to last year.

The Southern Lottery Council, led by the general manager of HCMC Lottery Company Do Quang Vinh, attributed the growth to the Ministry of Finance’s approval of increased sales. According to VN Express, of the 21 lottery companies in the region, 14 reported selling 100 per cent of their tickets in the provinces Soc Trang, Ben Tre, Bac Lieu, Tay Ninh and An Giang. These sales resulted in a total payout of VND17tn in prize money.

The contributions of lottery sales aid the finances of local provinces. Tran Van Lau, chairman of the Soc Trang People’s Committee, said the lottery has brought in VND1.6tn in 2022 and VND750bn so far this year, making up 50 per cent of total revenues.