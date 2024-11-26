Lottery in the Philippines: BingoPlus awards record jackpot

A symbolic cheque was presented at a ceremony at Diamond Hotel.

The Philippines.- BingoPlus has awarded its largest jackpot yet: PHP154m (US$2.73m). The winner was a 32-year-old mother from Bukidnon who travelled to Manila to receive a symbolic cheque during a ceremony at Diamond Hotel.

As usual, DigiPlus, the parent company of BingoPlus, invited the jackpot winner to participate in a private financial coaching session with financial expert Armand Bengco.

Eusebio Tanco, chairman of DigiPlus Interactive, said: “At DigiPlus, we are honoured to create life-changing moments and multiply the fun that our games bring to our players. The PHP154 million jackpot is a testament to the possibilities we offer, but delivering such opportunities also comes with a responsibility we take seriously.

“Through our Pusta de Peligro campaign and the initiatives of BingoPlus Foundation, we are committed to promoting responsible gaming by empowering players with the knowledge and tools to make smart and informed choices. Every win should be a celebration, and we’re here to help ensure those moments are enjoyed responsibly and sustainably.

“The coaching session builds on the success of Tamang Panalo, a seminar hosted by the BingoPlus Foundation just two weeks ago, where Mr. Bengco shared actionable financial strategies to help players make the most of their wins. These programs, part of the broader Pusta de Peligro campaign, underscore DigiPlus’ dedication to promoting responsible gaming and equipping players with lifelong skills for financial management.”

In a press conference following the event, the jackpot winner offers advice to fellow players on responsible gaming. Source: DigiPlus.

Andy Tsui, president of DigiPlus Interactive, said: “We are deeply honoured to witness this historic moment with you. Today is a celebration not just of your win but of the endless possibilities our games can create. To our jackpot winner, congratulations! Thank you for trusting us to be part of your journey. May your story inspire others to dream big, play smart, and embrace the exciting opportunities ahead.”

DigiPlus launches responsible gaming campaign in the Philippines

DigiPlus and its social development branch, BingoPlus Foundation, have launched a campaign to educate Filipino players about responsible gaming. Dubbed “Pusta de Peligro”, it aims to provide tools to make informed decisions and manage gaming.

The campaign uses the term Petsa de Peligro, which refers to the necessity for caution before paydays in the Philippines, as a metaphor for times when players should be careful in their gaming. According to DigiPlus, it aligns with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)’s initiatives to ensure safe and responsible gaming.

See also: Digiplus net income up 314% in first nine months of the year

On November 14, DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation hosted a hybrid talk show at their headquarters, attended by over 200 participants both in-person and online. Teresita Cambe-Castillo, a licensed psychologist, chairperson of the Seagulls Flock Organization, and a member of the International Gambling Certification Board, shared insights on identifying signs of excessive gaming and how to provide mental health assistance to oneself or others. Meanwhile, financial expert Armand Bengco discussed how to maintain their winnings by managing money effectively, creating an entertainment budget and spending wisely.

See also: Casinos in the Philippines: GGR up 37.5% for Q3