Lottery in the Philippines: Digiplus net income up 314% in first nine months of the year

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive Corp has shared its financial results for the first nine months of the year. Net income was PHP8.85bn (US$159.3m), up 314 per cent when compared to last year. The company attributed the growth to the performance of its digital retail segment combined with the introduction of new product offerings and cost efficiencies.

Revenue was up 223 per cent in year-on-year terms to PHP15.98bn (US$287.64m). EBITDA was up 271 per cent to PHP9.34bn (US$168.12m).

For the third quarter, DigiPlus posted a net income of PHP3.52bn (US$63.36m), up 247 per cent in year-on-year terms. Revenue was up 171 per cent year-on-year to PHP19bn (US$342m), mainly due to higher user traffic and new game offerings. EBITDA rose 206 per cent year-on-year to PHP3.83bn (US$68.94m).

Eusebio Tanco, DigiPlus chairman, said: “As DigiPlus increasingly reaches steady-state growth coming from exponential expansion since our digital pivot in 2022, we intend to cement our market leadership through focused research and development efforts to strategically develop culturally relevant games that resonate with Filipino audiences.”

New products Pinoy Drop Ball and Super Ace Jackpot drive DigiPlus revenue growth

In September, DigiPlus launched Pinoy Drop Ball, the first live-streamed dropball in the country. It also introduced Super Ace Jackpot, a new electronic gaming product.

The company said: “Pinoy Drop Ball and Super Ace Jackpot are quickly rising as fan favourites and expected to drive significant revenue growth for DigiPlus in the coming months, as they capture the thrill and loyalty of Filipino players. With 24/7 mobile access, PAGCOR licensing, and international gaming laboratory certifications, DigiPlus is redefining Filipino entertainment with these latest product offerings, delivering thrilling and fair gaming right in the palm of players’ hands.”