Li Chu Kwan to replace Melinda Chan as Macau Legend CEO

Melinda Chan Mei Yi had been re-appointed as CEO of Macau Legend due to the arrest of Levo Chan.

Macau Legend has announced a series of changes in the composition of its board committee.

Macau.- Macau Legend Development Ltd has announced that Li Chu Kwan, the chairman of the board and an executive director, has been appointed as the company’s chief executive, replacing Melinda Chan Mei Yi from January 1 2023.

Melinda Chan Mei Yi returned as chief executive officer of Macau Legend Development Ltd in March, following the arrest of Levo Chan Weng Lin for allegedly engaging in illegal gambling activities. She will remain an executive director and take the role of vice chairman on January 1. She will be responsible “for assisting Mr Li in the overseas business development of the group.”

Li Chu Kwan has been an executive Director since 29 December 2020 and a chairman of the board since 1 March 2022. He studied finance at University of South Australia and was chief executive officer of the Macau Jockey Club from 2007 to 2021.

Li Chi Keung, a substantial shareholder of the company, has been appointed as the chief consultant and is responsible to provide commercial and strategic advice in business and marketing development.

The board said it believes that having the same person as chairman and CEO has the benefit of “providing a strong and consistent leadership to the group and allows for more effective planning, management and implement the overall strategy of the group.”

It said it will consider splitting the roles again in the future when appropriate by taking into account the circumstances of the group as a whole. Earlier this month, Macau Legend appointed So Ka Man as company secretary and authorised representative.

The company is involved in three casinos in Macau – Landmark, Babylon, and Legend Palace – through a services agreement with Macau licensee SJM Holdings until the end of the latter’s existing concession on December 31. Levo Chan is on trial and denies involvement in under-the-table betting.