Macau Legend appoints So Ka Man as company secretary

So Ka Man will also be the company’s authorised representative with effect from today (December 1).

Macau.- Macau Legend Development has reported that So Ka Man has been appointed as company secretary and authorised representative with effect from today. So is director of corporate services at Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specialising in corporate and investor services.

She has provided corporate services to Hong Kong-listed companies, multinational corporations, private companies, and offshore companies.

The board has also announced that company’s principal place of business in Hong Kong has changed to 21/F, Entertainment Building, 30 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong with effect from December 9.

In November, Macau Legend reported that Tsang Ka Hung had tendered his resignation as chief financial officer (CFO), executive director and company secretary. For the first half of the year, the casino operator reported revenue of HK$543.8m, a 3.1 per cent rise from 2021, and a net loss of HK$485.5m (US$61.9m) compared to HK$688.6m (US$88.5m) in the first six months of 2021.

The company is involved in three casinos in Macau – Landmark, Babylon, and Legend Palace – through a services agreement with Macau licensee SJM Holdings until the end of the latter’s existing concession on December 31.