L&GNSW launches compliance operation against underage gambling

Australia.- Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) has launched a compliance operation intended to prevent minors from entering, gambling or drinking alcohol in New South Wales (NSW) casinos during the holiday season.

Dimitri Argeres, L&GNSW acting executive director of regulatory operations said: “This is a critical time of year when we see an increase in people visiting casinos, and it’s essential that minors are not among them. Under 18s caught in a casino will forfeit any gambling winnings and may face fines of up to AU$4,400 (US$2,800), along with a ban on entering casinos until they are at least 19.”

Argeres reminded casino operators of their duties: “This operation focuses on both holding individuals accountable and ensuring casinos meet their legal obligations. Staff training, rigorous ID checks and robust security measures are essential to preventing underage access,” he said.

“Our goal is not only to catch offenders but also to proactively prevent breaches. We are working closely with casino operators to enhance internal controls and educate staff on the critical role they play in preventing underage access.”

In NSW, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to enter a casino or use fake IDs. It is also illegal for minors to buy or drink alcohol. The L&GNSW said the compliance operation will continue throughout the holiday period and into early 2025.

Christine Howlett named as new commissioner at New South Wales casino regulator

The New South Wales government has appointed Christine Howlett as the new commissioner of the NICC for a four-year term. Howlett takes over from Craig Sahlin, who has left his position after two years.

From 2021, Howlett was deputy special manager overseeing Crown Melbourne’s efforts to make changes after the Finkelstein Royal Commission’s findings. Her role focused on reducing gambling harm and preventing money laundering. She has also held positions at Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission, the NSW Department of Family and Community Services, the Royal Commission into the Management of Police Informants in Victoria, and the National Crime Authority.

