Enforcement officers reportedly assaulted by Goa casino staff during raid

Enforcement Directorate officials were allegedly detained by staff at a Goa offshore casino.

India.- A team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was reportedly attacked by workers from Cruise Casino Pride, an offshore casino in Goa. A case has been filed against the casino director, Ashok Wadia, two senior staff members, Gopal Ramnath Naik and Arati Raja and others related to an incident that took place on December 12.

According to the Indian Express, the complaint made at the Panaji police station states that the casino staff allegedly attacked Poluri Chenna Kesava Rao, an assistant director of the ED, and his team, and confined the team to a room. The ED also accused the casino staff of destroying evidence they had gathered during their search related to a money laundering investigation.