Crown Melbourne hit with US$1.34m fine for breaching self-exclusion rules

The company was fined for allowing 242 people who had self-excluded from gambling to place bets.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has imposed an AU$2m (US$1.34m) fine on Crown Melbourne for allowing 242 people who had self-excluded from gambling to place bets at the casino between October 2023 and May 2024. The breaches were a result of failures in the system and control, rather than intentional or serious negligence.

VGCCC chair Fran Thorn said: “It is an offence under the Casino Control Act 1991 (Vic) to allow an excluded person, including anyone who has self-excluded, to enter, remain or gamble in the casino. It also contravenes Crown Melbourne’s obligation to protect people at risk of gambling harm.

“Those who self-exclude must be able to trust that gambling providers will take all reasonable steps to enforce their decision to avail themselves of this harm prevention initiative. By allowing people who have self-excluded to enter the casino and gamble, Crown has put them at risk of experiencing further gambling harm. However, it is also clear that a number of these self-excluded patrons are going to considerable lengths to avoid detection and break their exclusion requirements.”

“Accordingly, the Commission has issued a direction to Crown to engage an independent expert to assess the effectiveness of, and make recommendations for improving, the management of its self-exclusion program. In due course, Crown will be required to implement the independent expert’s recommendations,” Thorn said.

In March, the VGCCC allowed Crown Melbourne to continue operating after finding the casino operator addressed the failings outlined in the 2021 Royal Commission’s report, which included breaches of legal, social and moral obligations leading to tax avoidance, money laundering, criminal associations, and harm to vulnerable community members. The Commission directed the company to implement a transformation plan to continue its reform.