Macau hotel occupancy rate to remain at 90% in December, MGTO says

The MGTO director expects the average hotel occupancy rate to remain at a high level.

Macau.- Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has said Macau’s hotel occupancy rate was 90 per cent last week and is expected to remain high during the Christmas and New Year holiday season. In an interview with TDM, Senna Fernandes said events for Christmas and the 25th anniversary of Macau’s handover should attract visitors to the city.

Fernandes also noted that Macau would surpass 33 million visitors this year. As of December 7, the number of visitors exceeded 32.5 million, up 25.7 per cent in year-on-year terms, according to the Public Security Police Force.

Last December, the occupancy rate for Macau’s three- to five-star hotels was 91.2 per cent, according to the Macau Hotel Association. Five-star hotels had an occupancy rate of 91.5 per cent, with an average room rate of MOP1,773.2 (US$221.4).

The MGTO has said it wants to attract more tourists from international markets outside the Greater China region. Senna Fernandes mentioned that the office plans to continue offering flight promotions for international visitors next year.