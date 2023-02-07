Levo Chan planned to go to Taiwan, court hears

The former head of Tak Chun had transferred a large amount of money before his arrest.

Macau.- In a new session of the trial against Levo Chan Weng Lin, the former CEO of Macau Legend and chairman of Tak Chun Group, Macau’s Judiciary Police told the Court of First Instance that Chan Weng Lin was planning to relocate to Taiwan when he was arrested.

The police said that Chan “had transferred a large amount of money” to Taiwan days before his arrest and that they had found a notarised letter concerning a request for residency request there. At the Monday hearing, it was reported that Chan had left Macau through an immigration border checkpoint on January 7, 2022 but that despite his being in the city again on January 21, 2022, a week before he was arrested, there was no official record of his reentry.

Levo Chan Weng Lin was arrested in January 2022 together with another man for allegedly engaging in illegal gambling activities, running a crime syndicate and money laundering. Chan has denied that he or Tak Chun Group were involved in multiplier betting activities at Macau casinos.

Four Macau casino operators are plaintiffs in the case. Wynn Macau claims damages totalling HK$48.25m (US$6.21m), Sands China claims HK$46.99m (US$6.04m), SJM Holdings HK$35.64m (US$4.58m) and MGM China Holdings HK$3.82m (US$491,000).