Ladbrokes wins dispute with customer over payout claim

The operator said a third party had used the player’s account.

Australia.- The Northern Territory Racing and Wagering Commission has ruled in favour of Entain’s Ladbrokes in a dispute with a customer who complained the operator had failed to pay out AU$30,000 (US$19,726). The customer lodged a complaint with the regulator in January 2023.

Ladbrokes had denied the customer’s request to withdraw AU$30,000 in winnings, citing concerns that the account had been used by a third party in breach of its terms. The customer denied this, saying the funds came from a family member but that he alone used the account. However, the betting platform presented evidence indicating otherwise, including communication with Ladbrokes’ customer service and records showing deposits from a third party.

Ladbrokes argued that it was within its rights to deny the payout. The commission deemed the operator’s actions to have been justified.

Government launches review of BetStop

The Australian government has announced that it has appointed former senior public servant Richard Eccles to conduct a review of the country’s national self-exclusion register, BetStop. Eccles will deliver his final report and findings to the Minister for Communications within 18 months, and the report will be tabled in Parliament.

Minister for communications Michelle Rowland said the review will “add to the evidence base on the impacts of BetStop in Australia and voluntary exclusion programs to help inform future policy.”

Launched in August 2023, Betstop enables people to voluntarily exclude themselves from all online gambling platforms across every state and territory. It is overseen by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) and covers all licensed Australian interactive wagering service providers. The Interactive Gambling Act 2001 requires a review of BetStop after 12 months of operation to ensure it effectively protects vulnerable Australians from gambling harm.