Vietnam police dismantle alleged illegal football betting operation

The operation had reportedly been active since 2023.

Vietnam.- Police in Dong Nai have arrested 16 people in connection with an alleged illegal football betting operation that was active from November 2023 and processed VND1.2tn (US$47.8m) in transactions. Officers seized VND1.1bn (US$46k) in cash, twenty mobile phones, a laptop, and a CPU, among other items.

According to officers, the mastermind created a super master agent account, NC84, on the international betting platform agbong88. He subdivided this account into smaller subaccounts for lower-level agents to facilitate gambling operations in Dong Nai and other provinces and cities in the south.

The Criminal Police Department is continuing its investigation and has encouraged other people involved in the operation to come forward for leniency.

In Vietnam, most forms of gambling, including sports betting, are illegal, with some exceptions such as state-run lotteries and a few casinos. In December, the Department of Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) introduced Decree 147/2024/ND-CP, which bans casino-style and card-based games.

The decree also includes changes for non-gambling games. It simplifies administrative procedures to enhance efficiency for gaming companies and requires player verification via mobile phone numbers in Vietnam, ensuring that only verified accounts can play. For players under 16, registration requires the details of a parent or guardian.

