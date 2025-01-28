Bangkok Port identified as potential site for casino complex

Transport minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the site has potential given its size and location.

Thailand.- Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Thailand’s minister of transport, has said the Bangkok Port could be a viable site for an entertainment complex with a casino due to the size of its land, river views and potential for conversion into a marina for yachts.

Jungrungreangkit, who is also a deputy prime minister, told the Bangkok Post that he received an instruction from his deputy, Manaporn Charoensri, to create a committee to assess the feasibility of developing an entertainment complex in port areas. When asked about other locations such as Laem Chabang or Pattaya, Jungrungreangkit said the ultimate decision rests with a national committee, and that the transport ministry does not have the power to determine a location.

The draft bill to legalise casinos in Thailand was approved on January 13. It proposes 30-year casino licences with the option for a 10-year renewal. Complexes would be located in designated areas and operated by companies registered in Thailand with a minimum paid-up capital of THB10bn (US$283m). Casino entry fees for Thai nationals have been set at THB5,000 (US$144). A policy panel led by the prime minister and a regulatory agency would oversee the industry. The Council of State has been given 50 days to review the draft bill, after which it will be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.

On January 17, the cabinet approved deputy prime minister Prasert Jantararuangtong‘s proposal to legalise online gambling. According to the Bangkok Post, Prasert, Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister, said the government aims to finalise the legislation within a month.

Most Thais oppose casino legalisation, survey shows

A survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) found the majority of Thais to be opposed to the government’s plans to legalise casino entertainment complexes and online gambling.

Telephone interviews conducted from January 20 to 22 found that among 1,310 adult respondents of various levels of education and incomes, 59.19 per cent were against both proposals, while 28.9 per cent supported both, 8.63 per cent supported entertainment complexes without casinos and 1.60 per cent supported the introduction of casinos only. The remaining 1.68 per cent had no comment.

As for online gambling, 58.32 per cent strongly disagreed, 19.92 per cent strongly agreed, 11.45 per cent somewhat agreed and 10.31 per cent somewhat disagreed. However, 51.07 per cent disagreed with conducting referendums on casinos and online gambling, 37.86 per cent agreed, 5.11 per cent supported a referendum on casinos only, 3.89 per cent agreed with a referendum for online betting only, 1.99 per cent had no comment and 0.08 per cent did not answer.