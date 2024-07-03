Jeju Dream Tower posts casino sales of US$13.6m for June

Casino sales were up 84 per cent year-on-year.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales reached KRW18.95bn (US$13.6m) in June. The figure was up 84 per cent year-on-year but down 30.1 per cent when compared to May when the company posted casino sales of KRW27.11bn (US$19.7m).

Table-game sales amounted to KRW17.76bn (US$12.79m), down 27.6 per cent when compared to the previous month but up 88.9 per cent year-on-year. Machine-game sales reached KRW1.19bn (US$860,000), up 33.1 per cent year-on-year but down 53.5 per cent when compared to the previous month.

The casino drop for June was just below KRW130.07bn (US$94m), down 7.1 per cent sequentially. Compared to June 2023, last month’s casino drop increased by 14.4 per cent. The number of visitors to the venue totalled 28,794 last month. The figure was down 3.2 per cent when compared to the previous month but up 29.4 per cent compared to June last year.

Casino sales for full-year 2023 were up 248.7 per cent year-on-year at KRW152.30bn (US$116.1m).