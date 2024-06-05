Jeju Dream Tower posts casino sales of US$19.7m for May

Casino sales were up 137.4 per cent year-on-year.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales reached KRW27.11bn (US$19.7m) in May. The figure was up 32.9 per cent month-on-month and 137.4 per cent when compared to last year.

Table-game sales amounted to KRW24.54bn (US$17.83m), up 25.7 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 129.6 per cent year-on-year. Machine-game sales reached KRW2.56bn (US$1.86m), up 193.9 per cent month-on-month and up 250 per cent in year-on-year terms. Hotel sales were KRW7.74bn (US$5.62m), up 3.3 per cent from April and flat compared to May 2023.

For the first five months of the year, casino sales were KRW117.51bn (US$85.4m), a 211.4 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. Casino sales for full-year 2023 were up 248.7 per cent year-on-year at KRW152.30bn (US$116.1m).