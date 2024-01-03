Jeju Dream Tower casino sales up 248.7% in 2023

Casino sales reached KRW152.30bn (US$116.1m).

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales for the full year 2023 rose 248.7 per cent year-on-year, from KRW43.68bn to KRW152.30bn (US$116.1m).

December casino revenue declined 20.6 per cent month-on-month from KRW18bn (US$13.8m) to KRW14.22bn (US$10.84m). The figure was up 582.5 per cent in year-on-year terms. Table-game sales amounted to KRW13.21bn (US$10.065m), down from KRW16.2bn (US$12.45m) in November. Machine-game sales declined 37.5 per cent month-on-month from KRW1.9bn to KRW12.14bn (US$9.25m).

The casino drop rose slightly in December, up by 1.55 per cent to KRW138.45bn (US$105.53m). Some 28,328 people visited the casino, down slightly from the previous month.