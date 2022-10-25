Jeju Dream Tower expects to receive Japanese VIP players this quarter

The company is organising two round-trip air charters to bring Japanese VIP players recruited by junkets and travel agencies.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development Co has announced that it will bring Japanese VIP players to its Jeju Dream Tower through two round-trip air charters to Jeju island from Tokyo Narita airport. According to GGRAsia, the first group will arrive at Jeju International Airport on November 4 and fly back to Japan on November 6. A second group will arrive on December 30 and fly back on January 3.

Japan is Jeju’s second-largest source market for tourists, according to the Jeju Tourism Organization.

Lotte Tour Development, posted revenue of KRW52.1bn (US$40.2m) for the second quarter of the year. The figure was up 27.1 per cent quarter on quarter. Revenue from the hotel segment, which includes hotel rooms and food and beverages was about KRW34.0bn (US$26.2m), up 23.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Gross gaming revenue was down 17.3 per cent from KRW18.5bn (US$14.5m) in the first quarter of the year to KRW15.3bn (US$11.8m) in the three months to June 30. In May the company hired 20 casino workers specialising in overseas sales, including former executives from The Star Sydney.