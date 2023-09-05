Jeju Dream Tower casino sales down 10.9% in August

Jeju Dream Tower casino sales reached KRW17.90bn (US$13.5m).

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of the Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales during August amounted to KRW17.90bn (US$13.5m), down 10.9 per cent on month-on-month terms but up 352.8 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game sales were KRW15.90bn, a decrease of 9.2 per cent from the prior month but up 377.4 per cent from last year. Machine-game sales were KRW2.0bn, a sequential drop of 22.4 per cent but up 221.3 per cent year-on-year.

The casino table drop, which indicates the amount customers spent to acquire chips for table games, grew 1.9 per cent sequentially to KRW132.75bn. The figure was up 210 per cent when compared to last year.

Hotel sales witnessed an 8.8 per cent increase from the previous month to KRW10.54bn. However, this was a decline of 11 per cent against the same month last year. Cumulatively, casino sales for the initial eight months of this year amounted to nearly KRW86.03bn, up 171 per cent compared to last year. Table-game sales were KRW77.07bn and machine-game sales KRW8.95bn. Hotel sales totalled approximately KRW61.36bn.

