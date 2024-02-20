IPI licence revocation hearing rescheduled again

This is the third time the revocation hearing has been rescheduled.

The hearing has been put back to February 28.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) has rescheduled the hearing on the revocation of Imperial Pacific International (IPI)‘s exclusive casino licence for a third time. The hearing will now take place on February 28, at 9am at the CCC’s conference room at Springs Plaza in Gualo Rai.

The hearing was initially scheduled for January 31 but was postponed to February 12 and then to February 20, as the parties were involved in settlement negotiations. On February 15, a joint motion was granted to reschedule the hearing for February 28.

The hearing is related to IPI’s failure to pay the CNMI government its US$15.5m annual casino licence fee and US$3.15m in annual regulatory fees for the years 2020 to 2023. These fees now total US$62m and US$17.6m, respectively, for a total of US$79.63m.