IPI gets final approval to start dismantling cranes

Northern Mariana Islands.- Ray N. Yumul, secretary at the Department of Public Works (DPW), has given the final approval to Ocean Bee to start dismantling Imperial Pacific International (IPI)’s three cranes at unfinished buildings in Garapan. Yumul communicated the official notice-to-proceed to Ocean Bee manager He Quo Xiang on Wednesday (November 29) for the initiation of crane removal starting this Friday.

According to the contractual agreement, the task of dismantling the three cranes must be accomplished within 30 calendar days, by December 31, 2023.

During the Commonwealth Casino Commission board’s monthly meeting, Lito Parulan, a spokesperson for Ocean Bee, said an assessment of the cranes had already taken place. The company is starting with tower crane No. 5, facing the Joeten Hafa Adai Shopping Center, and will then move to crane No. 6 and No. 1. Police will manage traffic, while DPW and OSHA oversee operations.

