Intralot awarded 10-year lottery system contract in Taiwan

LotRich Information has extended its contract as technology provider to Taiwan’s Public Welfare Lottery.

Taiwan.- Intralot‘s LotRich Information has won the tender for the next 10-year licence as lottery system technology provider for Taiwan’s Public Welfare Lottery. Issued by the ChinaTrust Commercial Bank in Taiwan (CTCB), the new contract marks a continuation of a collaboration that began in 2007.

Under the terms of the international tender process, LotRich will supply ChinaTrust Commercial Bank and its subsidiary lottery operator Taiwan Lottery Corporation (TLC) with the LOTOS O/S On-line Gaming Computer System. This includes the LOTOS Horizon content management software and hardware, Central system and Retail Network maintenance and support services.

As part of the deal, Intralot will deploy 6,050 Photon terminals across various retailer locations throughout Taiwan. Intralot is the major shareholder in the Taiwanese joint venture LotRich.

Intralot Group CEO, Constantinos Antonopoulos, stated: “The decision of ChinaTrust Commercial Bank to reselect us as its lottery system technology provider ratifies our excellent and fruitful collaboration with CTCB and TLC since 2007.

“Intralot, through its full range of integrated and innovative products and services, has been a valuable and trustworthy provider of technology for ChinaTrust Commercial Bank supporting it in its endeavors to increase its contributions to Good Causes. We are extending our presence in the Taiwanese market for another 10 years aiming to maintain our position as the dominant player in the Asian gaming market.”

Marios Mitromaras, general manager Asia of Intralot and chairman of LotRich, added: “We are very excited with this long term project as it will further strengthen our significant position in Taiwan and the wider Asian region.

“Our extensive knowledge of the local requirements and expectations, as we have been collaborating with our Taiwanese client and partners since 2007, allows us to continue the already established and successful collaboration with ChinaTrust Commercial Bank and Taiwan Lottery Corporation for the benefit of Taiwan and its lottery players.”