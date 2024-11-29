Indonesian minister pledges to find solution for treatment of gambling harm

Muhaimin Iskandar said the ministry will coordinate on the matter.

Indonesia.- Muhaimin Iskandar, Indonesia’s human development and cultural affairs minister, has said he will work to find a solution for challenges faced by hospitals in managing the growing number of people with gambling-harm-related issues.

According to Antara News, Iskandar said hospitals were treating patients suffering from physical and psychological conditions linked to online gambling, but the national health insurer, BPJS Kesehatan, does not currently cover non-drug-related addictions. Iskandar said this gap had created financial strain for healthcare providers, as support for people with gambling-harm-related issues remains outside the insurer’s remit.

Iskandar said the programme designed to assist people with gambling-harm-related issues has not been launched yet and expressed optimism that it would not increase the burden on BPJS Kesehatan.

Iskandar had previously described online gambling as “a social disaster” during a visit to people with gambling-harm issues. He called for a unified effort to eradicate illegal gambling. According to Jakarta Globe, around 100 patients with mental health issues linked to online gambling addiction have been treated in the Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM) this year.

Minister Hafid: Education key to reducing online gambling addiction

Meutya Hafid, Indonesia’s communication and digitalisation minister, has stressed that educating people about the dangers of online gambling is key to preventing gambling-harm-related issues.

After a meeting with Iskandar in Jakarta, Hafid said the government was committed to promoting digital literacy down to the village level to educate people “about how gambling is a scam.”

Hafid said personnel from the Coordinating Ministry for Community Empowerment, who are present in villages, will assist in enhancing education and increasing community awareness.

Gambling in Indonesia is illegal for both citizens and foreigners. Several ministers are collaborating with the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) to stop the use of payment and banking systems for online gambling. The government has also implemented a monitoring system using artificial intelligence to detect websites associated with online gambling.