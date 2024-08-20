Indonesia to use AI to fight illegal online gambling

Authorities are using machine learning to track suspicious online activity.

Indonesia.- The Indonesian Communication and Informatics Ministry (Kominfo) says it has implemented a monitoring system that artificial intelligence to detect websites associated with online gambling. Teguh Arifiyadi, director of Informatics Application Control at the ministry, said the technology would allow more efficient monitoring and quicker actions.

Arifiyadi said the system is designed to adapt to evolving technological trends, making it harder for gambling sites to circumvent detection. However, he acknowledged that the scale of online gambling presents ongoing challenges.

The ministry is also collaborating with the Financial Services Authority (OJK), Bank Indonesia (BI), and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) to stop the use of payment and banking systems for online gambling. Budie Arie, Indonesia’s communication and informatics minister, has also announced plans to restrict access to free virtual private networks (VPNs) to prevent access to online gambling.