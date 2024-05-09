Indonesia: 142 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

The police made the arrests as part of an ongoing investigation into 115 online gambling cases.

Indonesia.- The National Police arrested 142 people for allegedly being involved in illegal online gambling between April 23 and May 6. According to Jakarta Globe, the arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into 115 cases.

National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said on Wednesday (May 8) that the police have asked the Communication and Informatics Ministry to close or freeze 2,862 gambling websites. A few weeks ago, Budie Arie Setiadi, Indonesia’s communication and informatics minister, announced a new task force to tackle online gambling.

