Indonesia to create task force against online gambling

The new government task force is expected to be formed within a week.

Indonesia.- Budie Arie Setiadi, Indonesia’s communication and informatics minister, has announced that a new task force will be established within a week to tackle online gambling in the country. It will focus on removing online gambling sites, while law enforcement officials will handle enforcement.

The decision was made after a meeting between Setiadi and president Joko Widodo. The government is concerned about the high circulation of money from online gambling, which reached Rp327tn (US$20.19bn) in 2023. In February, Setiadi asked representatives from the Singapore office of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to automate the removal of gambling ads.