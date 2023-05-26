Indonesia: 3 arrested over alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested were transferred to the CID.

Indonesia.- The Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) has arrested three people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling at a residence in Batu Bersurat. Those arrested were transferred to the CID for further investigation under Chapter 28 of the Common Gaming Houses Act.

The RBPF’s Gambling Suppression and Anti-Vice Unit, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) carried out the raid in response to reports. It emphasised the importance of its actions against gambling.