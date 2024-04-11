Indian police arrest for alleged cricket bookies

Officers seized ₹40 lakh in cash.

India.- The special operations team (SOT) of Madhapur and Miyapur have arrested four alleged bookies at an apartment in Cyberabad, Telangana. Police seized ₹40 lakh and froze five bank accounts.

Those arrested, identified as Aaluru Trinadh, Manam Rajesh, Bolle Swamy, and Marpenna Ganapathi Rao, allegedly used the Cricket Live Guru and Lucky Online apps during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The alleged mastermind is London-based Shakamuri Venkateshwar Rao, from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

