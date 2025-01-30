Indian NPO calls for ban on online gambling in Jammu and Kashmir region

The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) said online gambling left many young people in financial distress.

India.- The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF), a coalition of non-profit advocacy organisations based in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, has issued a statement calling for the immediate ban on online gambling platforms in the region. It sais a rise in online gambling in the region has left many young people in financial distress.

Abdul Qayoom Wani, chairman of the JKCSF, said: “Online gambling is not just an individual problem; it is a societal crisis that demands urgent action. We appeal to the government to ban these platforms and save our youth from this destructive path.”

According to local media, Wani also advocated for changes in government loan and subsidy programmes, which the NPO claims are complicated and limiting for young people who wish to launch businesses or invest in productive initiatives. Wani proposed that making access easier could encourage young people to pursue legitimate entrepreneurial ventures and discourage them from gambling.

