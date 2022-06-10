India: Tamil Nadu creates panel to study impact of online gambling

The committee has been asked to report to the government on the matter within the next two weeks.

India.- While the national government continues to analyse the possibility of legalising online gambling, in the state of Tamil Nadu, chief minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin has set up a committee to investigate the impact of the activity. Stalin decided to set up a committee after recent reports of women taking their own lives after losing money on online gambling.

The committee, chaired by a retired judge, will investigate the impact of online rummy. It will also study advertisements promoting online gambling and investigate cases of monetary damage and suicides resulting from the loss of funds. It has been asked to report to the government on the matter within the next two weeks.

According to India Today, legislation is expected to be enacted in line with the Commission’s recommendations after it presents its findings.

Last February, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam introduced the Tamil Nadu bill including punishments of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to Rs10,000 (US$ 137.15) for online gambling.

However, in August 2021 the Madras High Court struck down the legislation that banned online gambling following a petition brought by online operators but in December the government of Tamil Nadu went to the Supreme Court in a bid to reinstate its ban on online gambling.