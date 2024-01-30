India: SC adjourns hearing on Tamil Nadu online gaming ban

The court has adjourned until February 5.

India.- The Supreme Court has adjourned proceedings to address the Tamil Nadu government’s challenge to the Madras High Court decision to invalidate provisions of its ban on online gaming.

The three-judge bench received an adjournment request from the counsel representing an online rummy company due to the unavailability of senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi. The case is set to continue on Monday, February 5. It possible that Tamil Nadu may ask for an ad-interim stay of the Madras High Court’s judgment when the matter is heard..

Lawyers including Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Gopal Shankarnarayanan and CA Sundaram represent online rummy companies, while the Tamil Nadu government is defended by senior counsel Kapil Sibal and recently designated senior counsel Amit Anand Tiwari.

The same bench is also addressing tax appeals related to taxs on gaming. Final hearings in these cases are set for April.