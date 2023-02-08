India: Maharashtra politician calls for implementation of Casino Act

The general secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) believes the state should allow gaming zones to generate revenue.

India.- Manoj Chavan, general secretary of the regionalist Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party has called for the Maharashtra government to implement the state’s Casino Act and create a gambling policy to allow designated gaming zones. He says the move would generate revenue for the state.

In a letter to the state government, Chavan cited the example of neighbouring Goa, which attracts tourism with its six offshore and eight onshore casinos. The MNS general secretary previously suggested that Maharashtra allow casinos on its coastal belt to compete with Goa.

Chavan noted that the Maharashtra Casinos (Control and Taxation) Act 1976, which was passed in July 1976, was not being implemented and that the rules under the act had yet to be framed and notified. He also enquired about the status of a study group that was formed to visit the Indian gaming destinations Goa and Sikkim as well as Macau and Nepal.

Chavan said the state government couldn’t afford to ignore the potential revenue from casinos when welfare policies faced a shortage of funds. He cited a study by Global Market Advisors, which estimates that casinos in Maharashtra could generate $1.1bn in revenue and $308m in tax revenue through 28 per cent GST levied on the industry.

