India: CCPA warns that promoting online gambling and betting is illegal

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has warned celebrities, influencers and media platforms.

India.- The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a warning stating that promoting betting and gambling in India is illegal. It noted that the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements 2022 prohibit ads for products or services that are prohibited under any prevailing law.

It clarified that betting and gambling are prohibited under the Public Gambling Act, 1867 and are illegal in the majority of regions across the country. The advisory highlights the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s advisories to media platforms and particularly warned celebrities and influencers that the promotion or advertisement of online gambling and betting would make them liable for penalties.

