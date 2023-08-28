India warns that gambling ads are illegal

The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a reminder on the issue.

India.- The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a directive that orders the immediate cessation of ads related to gambling products across a range of platforms. The advisory covers newspapers, television channels, online news outlets and advertisement companies and social media platforms.

Three prior statements issued by the Ministry within the last 14 months were attached to the advisory. Kshitij Aggarwal, ministry deputy director of digital media, said the promotion of online gambling breached various statutes, including the Consumer Protection Act 2019 and the Press Council Act 1978.

The Ministry issued the advisory as a reminder ahead of a number of major international cricket tournaments. It said that if further advertisements are shown, the government may be compelled to take action.

