India: Karnataka to explore measures against online gambling

The government plans to explore legislation and collaborate with the central government.

India.- The home minister of Karnataka, G Parameshwara has recently expressed his concerns about the harmful effects of betting and online gambling apps and stated that the government will look into ways to restrict them.

According to the Deccan Herald, the minister said cricket betting was causing distress to families in the state, and that the government was committed to discouraging such activities. However, he also said banning online gaming and betting in the state alone was not possible as the operations are mostly run from different parts of the country and the world. He said a comprehensive policy was needed from central government.

IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the real money gaming sector is estimated to be worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the country. For the period 2024-28, the estimated revenue from tax deducted at source (TDS) alone is Rs 7,000 crore, while that from goods and services tax (GST) is Rs 74,000 crore.

