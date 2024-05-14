India: arrests for allegedly selling banned lottery tickets

Police in Tamil Nadu made 10 arrests.

India.- City and district police have arrested 10 people for allegedly selling banned lottery tickets in Tamil Nadu. According to The Times of India, district police initiated seven cases and city police three.

One person was arrested by Jeeyapuram police under The Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 for allegedly selling lottery numbers near the MGR statue in Kulumani. The accused allegedly had 10 sheets containing numbers. Mannachanallur police detained a seller from Pillimar Nagar for selling lottery numbers at Thiruppainjeeli.

See also: Indian government websites hacked to promote online gambling