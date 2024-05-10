India: 9 arrested for alleged gambling in Odisha

Those arrested were allegedly playing cards in an open place in the Pandara Kalia Nagar area.

India.- Police in Mancheswar, Odisha, have arrested nine people for allegedly gambling on cards. Acting on a tip-off received on Wednesday evening (May 8), officials say they found the group in the Pandara Kalia Nagar area. They seized playing cards, cash amounting to Rs. 29,900, two motorcycles, two scooters, and 11 smartphones. The accused were remanded to judicial custody.

