India: 3 arrested for betting on cricket match

Police in New Delhi have arrested three people who were allegedly betting online on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match.

India.- Three people have been arrested in Vijay Vihar, New Delhi, on charges of betting online on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. According to Ani News, those arrested were aged between 24 to 39 years old and are accused of betting on a match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During a raid, police seized mobile phones, a laptop, notebooks and money.

A few days ago, police in Visakhapatnam carried out a raid that ended with the arrest of two people who were allegedly members of a cricket betting gang.

A week ago, police in Jalandhar arrested six people on charges of betting during an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. In a raid at the Urban Estate Phase I area, officers seized a suitcase having 19 mobiles, five laptops and chargers and three WiFi setups among other electronic items and Rs 1,300.