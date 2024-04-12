India: 3 arrested for alleged illegal gambling in Ahmedabad

Those arrested were allegedly placing bets through apps during an Indian Premier League match.

India.- Three people have been arrested at a bungalow in Motera, Ahmedabad, for allegedly placing bets using apps during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (April 10). The city crime branch team received a tip-off.

According to the Times of India, officers seized two boxes labelled ‘IPL 2024’ and ‘Lok Sabha 2024’ which contained papers with names and amounts. One man allegedly charged the others Rs 1,000 per match in rent to use his home as a place for betting.