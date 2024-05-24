India: 2 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Two men were arrested during an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

India.- Police in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad, arrested two men at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium for allegedly gambling during the eliminatory Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kartik Chawla, 35, from New Delhi, allegedly used a mobile phone to send details to another man. Natwar Dayma, 25, from Solapur in Maharashtra, allegedly placed bets on a gambling portal. Both men were arrested under the Prevention of Gambling Act.

Elsewhere in India, police arrested two men at Chaprakata Railway Market in Bongaigaon district, Assam, on May 23 for alleged betting on IPL cricket. Officers seized Rs. 15,550 in cash and various materials.

See also: India: 8 arrested for alleged cricket betting