Police are investigating a potential connection with a larger network.

India.- Police arrested two men at Chaprakata Railway Market in Bongaigaon district, Assam, on May 23 for alleged betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket. Officers seized Rs. 15,550 in cash and various materials. According to India Today, police are investigating a potential connection with a larger network.

See also: India: 8 arrested for alleged cricket betting