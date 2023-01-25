India: 19 arrested in raid on suspected gambling operation

Those arrested include a former police informer.

India.- Police have arrested 19 people, including Altafkhan Pathan, a former police informer, for allegedly running a gambling operation in Rakhial, Ahmedabad.

According to The Times of India, Pathan had contested the 2022 assembly election on a Samajwadi Party ticket. He also contested civic body polls in 2021.Officers seized Rs 1.14 lakh.

Earlier this week, police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly gambling on Ludo online. Police officer Prakash Ramesh said he and colleague Vishwarajsinh Hardevsinh were on patrol when they received information that a man was playing the board game near Manav Mandir bus station.