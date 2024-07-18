Iloilo City bans offshore gaming amid concerns over crime and security

The resolution bans offshore gaming operators and their local gaming agents.

The Philippines.- The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP), the legislative body of Iloilo City has banned Internet Gaming Licensees (IGL) and their local gaming agents from operating in its entire territory.Councilman Romel D. Duron, author of the resolution, said he proposed the bill as a preemptive way to discourage offshore gaming operators from trying to open operations in the city.

The action is consistent with Executive Order No. 094, signed by Mayor Jerry P. Treñas, outlining the city government’s stance against illegal gaming operations. He stressed that before the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) issues a licence, prospective IGLS must seek approval from the local government.

PAGCOR opposes total ban on online gaming

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco has expressed his opposition to a proposed bill to ban all forms of online gambling in the country. During a Senate committee hearing, he said a ban would unfairly impact legal businesses that contribute taxes and revenue to the government and could result in a loss of up to PHP40bn (US$685.5m) in tax revenues.

He said legalising currently illegal gaming sites could generate between PHP200bn to PHP250bn in additional revenues. However, Tengo said he would not oppose the move if a ban on offshore gaming operators is approved.

