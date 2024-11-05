Illegal gambling in the Philippines: PNP aims to close all offshore gaming operators by year-end

The PNP chief has praised a recent raid.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) chief general Rommel Francisco Marbil has said that the police force is committed to shutting all offshore gaming operators by year-end as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. At a press conference, he commended the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) for shutting an operation dubbed the “mother of all scam hubs” at the Century Peak Tower in Manila.

Marbil stated: “We have two months to go to eliminate these illegal offshore gaming operations.”

The PNP-ACG, along with the Manila Police District – District Mobile Force Battalion, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) conducted a raid at the Century Peak Tower on October 29.

Marbil said: “This operation not only exposes the vast reach of illegal POGO activities but also reinforces the unwavering resolve of law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks, uphold public safety, and preserve the rule of law in every sector of cyber enforcement.”

The Century Peak Tower operation was criticised by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC). Amid a situation that’s not entirely clear, it said the operation was flawed because foreign suspects arrested during the raid were later reportedly released.

In a statement released on Saturday (November 2), the PAOCC said: “The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission was not part of the raid that was spearheaded by the PNP NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) and the PNP ACG. We were never consulted nor informed regarding this operation. We never release any foreign nationals caught in offshore gaming operations.” Additionally, the PAOCC urged, “Please do not associate PAOCC with flawed operations.”

It added: “Moreover, we never said that the said raided offshore gaming operator is the mother of all offshore gaming operators. As aforementioned that we had nothing to do with this operation, thus we will not release any statement regarding its investigation.”

Philippine police officers face dismissal over alleged work for offshore gaming operator

The Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Service (IAS) recommended the dismissal of eleven officers from the Special Action Force (SAF) following allegations of work as security escorts for a Chinese national reportedly linked to an offshore gaming operator in Muntinlupa.

Those accused are six police commissioned officers, including a lieutenant colonel, and five non-commissioned officers. If PNP chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil accepts the IAS proposal, the benefits of the SAF officers will be revoked, and they will be barred from holding government positions.

Two of the non-commissioned officers were arrested in May after a fight at the residence of a Chinese national in Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa. During investigations, the IAS uncovered evidence suggesting some of the officers had created false records to claim the two SAF officers were present at their designated post in Zamboanga while they were at the Muntinlupa property.

The IAS report criticised the lieutenant colonel for “command responsibility.” IAS inspector general Brigido Dulay said the officer allowed the moonlighting operations to go on.

“This resolution serves as a stern reminder that no police officer is above the law. The public has the right to expect the highest level of integrity from those sworn to serve and protect the public. Any deviation from this duty will be met with the appropriate disciplinary sanctions,” he said.