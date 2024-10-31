Illegal gambling in the Philippines: 8 added to human trafficking case

Two Chinese complainants claimed they were forced to work at a raided offshore gaming operator hub.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) has requested that prosecutors add eight more people to human trafficking charges related to a raided offshore gaming operator hub in Bamban, Tarlac. The move comes after two victims claim they were made to work in the hub against their will.

PNP-CIDG acting director brig. gen. Nicolas Torre III said: “We included them for serious illegal detention because we have two complainant-victims. Documentation has been completed and filed before the) Department of Justice (DOJ). They were held against their will. They were made to work against their will. They wanted to go home, to quit, but they were not allowed to go.”

He said all respondents were offshore gaming workers and occupied positions that enabled them to exert control over the alleged victims.

Earlier this week, The PNP-CIDG, along with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) filed human trafficking charges against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and two others. They’re accused of alleged links to Lucky South 99, an offshore gaming operation, which was raided in Porac, Pampanga.

17 Chinese nationals arrested in a raid in Parañaque City

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested 17 people allegedly linked to offshore gaming operators in a raid in Parañaque City. According to the NBI director Jaime Santiago, those arrested were utilising four condominium units in Casiana Residences to run crypto scams via platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. Victims were deceived into investing in cryptocurrency. The organisation is said to also have run manipulated gambling websites designed to guarantee consistent losses for the users.

Charges for violation of Illegal Access, Misuse of Devices, Computer-Related Forgery, and Computer-Related Fraud under RA 10175 and Social Engineering Schemes and Economic Sabotage under RA 12010 have been filed against Zhao Jianjun, Huang Cheng Chi, Huang Bi Ying, Li Hui Juan, Lengxin Yu, Liu XIng Rong, Chen Zihao, Zhou You Liang, Chen Xing, Chen Qing Gang, Huang Zhixon, Riu Chen, Mao Jing Hang, Liu Xuan Wu, Wang Wen Bin, Yan Xiao Hong, and Yang Yun.

Additionally, the Philippine News Agency reported that a Chinese national named Hou Jusen faced charges of Corruption of Public Officials, Falsification of Public Documents, and violating the Anti-Alias Law after allegedly offering bribes for the release of the accused.