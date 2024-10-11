Illegal gambling in the Philippines: 38 arrested in raid

Police carried out a raid on an illegal offshore operator in Barangay Saavedra, Moalboal town.

The Philippines.- Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 (Central Visayas) chief Anthony Aberin has announced that 38 undocumented foreigners suspected to be Chinese nationals were arrested in a raid on an unlicensed offshore gaming operator at an isolated resort villa in Barangay Saavedra in Moalboal town on Wednesday (October 8). Police seized computers and gadgets.

The operation was carried out by a team from the municipal government, local police and the local Bureau of Fire Protection. According to Aberin, initial reports indicated that the foreigners had been renting since September 28. Reports about the suspicious activities prompted an inspection.

Aberin stated, “PRO-7’s strong stance against POGO, POGO-like activities, and all illegal activities will continue and will remain unwavering. With the help of the LGUs, other agencies, and the community, let us make Central Visayas free from this type of menace, which destroys families and our country.”

Moalboal mayor Inocentes Cabaron said a request for a high-speed WiFi connection led to the discovery of the operator. He said: “It so happened that someone gave us the info. This Happy Bear establishment requested for a high-speed WiFi.”

See also: New interior secretary vows to shut all offshore gaming operators by year-end

Porac officials suspended for alleged neglect in raid

Ombudsman Samuel Martirez has ordered the preventive suspension of 12 officials of Porac town in Pampanga due to alleged neglect of duty in connection with illegal activities at an unlicensed offshore gaming operator.

The suspension is linked to a complaint filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) regarding the raid on Lucky South 99 and rescue of 187 workers in June. The officials were accused of “Gross Neglect of Duty, which, if proven true, constitutes ground for their dismissal from the government service under the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service.”

According to the Ombudsman, the case involves “the inaction and willful non-compliance of their duties… taken altogether, paved the way for the continuous operation of Lucky South 99.”

Records indicated that Lucky South 99 was issued business permits for 2021, 2022, and 2023 despite an expired Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) licence.